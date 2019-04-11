



— There are so many questions involving the Minnesota Timberwolves going forward.

One is the status of free agent Derrick Rose. The team has no idea how to assess his value with his injury issues.

Rose has been special on certain nights, but he has not played enough to gauge his value. He has not talked to the Wolves yet specifically about his future plans.

“I haven’t talked to anyone about that yet, my agent hasn’t said anything,” Rose said. “We’re busy right now promoting my documentary.”

That’s right — Thursday he released his own documentary. He is, at minimum, interesting to observe; an MVP who stays quiet and somehow attracts a following.

“My fans that look up to me … that related to me in a way where I didn’t talk much, but they felt some vibe from me that they could relate to, or came and seen a game and loved the way that I hoop. You get to get a little glimpse … of who I am as a person,” Rose said.

So now he moves on, and he will listen to the Wolves at their exit interview — but he will listen to everyone.

“I’m going to hear them out. I’m going to hear every team just to see what’s on my table,” he said.