SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bloomington, Crash, Edina, Snow


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the south metro say a driver was rescued Thursday morning after their car ended up in a holding pond amid the spring snowstorm.

The Bloomington Fire Department tweeted an image of a black sedan half-submerged in a pond at the intersection of Interstate 494 and Highway 169, near the Edina/Bloomington border.

Edina firefighters responded first to the scene, helping the driver out of the frigid water. The victim did not appear to be injured, just cold and wet. An ambulance evaluated the driver at the scene.

It’s unclear how the car ended up in the holding pond. Road conditions at the time of the crash were slick, due to the overnight snow, which dropped several inches on the Twin Cities metro area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.