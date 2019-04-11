



Officials in the south metro say a driver was rescued Thursday morning after their car ended up in a holding pond amid the spring snowstorm.

The Bloomington Fire Department tweeted an image of a black sedan half-submerged in a pond at the intersection of Interstate 494 and Highway 169, near the Edina/Bloomington border.

494 & Hwy 169- car into the holding pond. BFD crews assisted @EdinaFire with getting victim out of the water. Victim being evaluated by @AllinaEMS but doesn’t appear injured- just wet & cold. pic.twitter.com/ihUQABXOUQ — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) April 11, 2019

Edina firefighters responded first to the scene, helping the driver out of the frigid water. The victim did not appear to be injured, just cold and wet. An ambulance evaluated the driver at the scene.

It’s unclear how the car ended up in the holding pond. Road conditions at the time of the crash were slick, due to the overnight snow, which dropped several inches on the Twin Cities metro area.