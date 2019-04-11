SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Transportation officials closed eastbound Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville due to a crash Thursday morning.

The closure is specifically from county Road 18/39 interchange in Monticello and County Road 19 in Albertville. The road was closed around 5:20 a.m.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

“Motorists should avoid the area. Those who must travel eastbound I-94 in Monticello will encounter stopped traffic and delays,” MnDOT said.

Details on the crash have not been released.

Travel is not advised across southwestern Minnesota and several state highways are closed.

