MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Facing accusations of anti-Semitism recently, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar went on the Late Show to respond, calling double standards offensive.

“We will have people come after minorities for things that they’ve said or that they’ve might of insinuated, but nobody goes after the people like the folks on Fox & Friends that actually say those words,” Omar said. “It’s not about insinuation, they actually said that I might not be an American, my loyalties may not be to this country. But I get called out, they don’t.”

Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade said on a “Fox & Friends” segment about the freshman Democrat that “you have to wonder if she’s an American first.”

Omar later said she took an oath to uphold the American constitution, and that she’s as American as everyone else is.

Omar said she’s been doing a lot of learning since getting elected to Washington.

She also said when someone is pained by something she says, she will always listen, and asks the same of others.

