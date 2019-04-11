



— More than 100 Kasson-Mantorville High School students were stuck at MSP Airport Thursday on their way to a spring trip in San Francisco.

The students left for the airport Thursday and said the bus ride that normally takes one hour lasted for three hours. Bad winter weather and accidents delayed their arrival in the Twin Cities.

Video from one of the students on the bus shows the bus stalled in a line of cars. Multiple semis were unable to stop and slid into the ditch right past the bus.

The students made it to the airport safely — only to find out that their flight to California was cancelled due to weather.

“We’re trying to find a new flight because we just want to go to San Francisco so bad. We don’t care when it is,” said student Olivia Smith.

After more than six hours of waiting, the students were able to board two separate flights to California. Program leaders said the entire band and choir was expected to land in San Francisco before midnight Thursday.