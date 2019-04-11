MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate has passed a ban on hand-held cell phones while driving Thursday.

On Thursday, the “hands-free” bill cleared the Senate floor and now awaits a signature from Governor Tim Walz.

The bill could be signed into law as soon as Friday. The new rules would go into effect on August 1.

Senator Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson) authored the bill.

“Cell phone abuse on the roadways is a growing problem. This isn’t about restricting liberties; it’s a matter of public safety,” Newman said. “This is bipartisan legislation that comes out of months of work between the House, Senate, and stakeholders, with the goal of getting drivers to use their phones in a hands-free manner – or put it down.”

The bill will require Minnesota drivers to use cell phones in hands-free mode for voice-activated calls. Other functions, like music and navigation, are still allowed if used without holding the device. Penalties for violating the law is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a $50 fine for the first violation and $275 fine for subsequent violations.