Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are working to get legislation passed to crack down on the recent explosion of robocalls.
The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence or (TRACED) Act, would increase the penalties for fraudulent telemarketers and give regulators more time to find scammers.
Both Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Smith (D-Minn.) have signed onto the bill. Since 2018, the number of robocalls in Minnesota has doubled.
“In an era when the onslaught of unwanted and abusive robocalls is on the rise, it is essential that we step up enforcement,” Smith said.
The legislation, of which Klobuchar co-sponsored, has just passed out of committee and will no go to the full Senate.
I am very happy to hear about this. Our home phone LAN line is kept for emergency reasons in case our cells stop working. Also, at night we use it for emergencies when our cells are turned down for the night. During the day the LAN line is useless because of the 67 different phone numbers calling it. (Never sign up for anything at the mall for a free 4X4 drawing or purchase medications from a Canada company) One after the other phone phishing solicitors telling us our home computer is infected by a virus and we should have them look at it right away! They of course require a credit card number in order to help. I am an I.T. professional of 30+ years. I have fun jerking these people around. What is the viruses name? How did you find it on my computer? What is my IP address? What company are you from? How do you know my computer is infected? My computer is seldom turned on. What diagnostics are you going to use to look at my problem? What does the virus do? How are you going to remote to my computer? They soon hang up after the third question.