



Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are working to get legislation passed to crack down on the recent explosion of robocalls.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence or (TRACED) Act, would increase the penalties for fraudulent telemarketers and give regulators more time to find scammers.

Both Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Smith (D-Minn.) have signed onto the bill. Since 2018, the number of robocalls in Minnesota has doubled.

“In an era when the onslaught of unwanted and abusive robocalls is on the rise, it is essential that we step up enforcement,” Smith said.

The legislation, of which Klobuchar co-sponsored, has just passed out of committee and will no go to the full Senate.

