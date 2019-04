58 Arrested, 28 Victims Rescued In Twin Cities Undercover Sex Trafficking OperationNearly 60 people have been arrested and will face possible felony charges after an undercover operation of sex trafficking in the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety officials.

Minnesota Weather: April Snow To Make For Messy Metro Commute, Blizzard Conditions Out WestDreading a repeat of last year’s April snowstorm, which dumped 15 inches of snow on the Twin Cities? Well, the latest forecast for the coming storm, which is on track to hit Minnesota on Wednesday, says the metro won’t see nearly as much snow this time around. Instead, the forecast calls for a sloppy mix of rain, sleet and snow.

Businessman Irwin Jacobs & Wife Found Dead In OronoFriends say Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs were found dead in their Orono home. Irwin was known for buying failing companies and turning them around for a profit.

240+ Crashes Recorded Statewide During Spring SnowstormThe Minnesota State Patrol says there have been hundreds of crashes and spin-outs since Wednesday morning.

Multiple Cancellations At MSP Airport Due To Spring Snowstorm Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is reminding travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport Wednesday and Thursday.

Reality Check: Who Actually Got Those Promised Tax Cuts?Thirty-five percent of U.S. taxpayers say they got a smaller refund than last year, and 18 percent who got a refund last year owe money this year.

Rep. Ilhan Omar To Appear On Tonight's 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert'This marks Omar's first appearance giving an interview on the program, her office confirmed.

Fox News Host Questions Whether Rep. Omar Is 'An American First'Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Wednesday that Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade is guilty of a "dangerous incitement" for questioning her loyalty to the United States.

Test Reveals Former Duluth Hockey Captain Had CTE Before SuicideWhen a standout Minnesota college hockey player took his own life, his family wondered what they might have missed.

I-35 Southbound Reopens In Faribault Hours After String Of AccidentsTransportation officials say Interstate 35 southbound is closed in Faribault due to numerous accidents Wednesday.