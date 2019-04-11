SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced that Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Friday, will be made up as part of a split doubleheader. That’s slated for Saturday, May 11 at 7:10 p.m. following the originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game.

Fans who bought tickets for Friday’s game can use their tickets for the rescheduled game, utilize the value of the tickets for any future Twins regular season game in the 2019.

More information and ticket options below:

