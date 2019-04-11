MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While a blizzard warning continues, it’s not just snow western Minnesotans have had to worry about during the April storm.

Andy Kathman knew winter was going to get its second wind, and he expected the snow and ice to shut down businesses in downtown Montevideo, about 130 miles west of the Twin Cities. What he didn’t expect was to hear thunder.

“Kind of weird when it’s snowing,” Kathman said.

Since Wednesday morning, western Minnesota has seen rain, snow, sleet, wind, thunder and lightning – almost as if Mother Nature is confused about what season it is.

Flooding in Lagoon Park was just starting to go down, and Bob Lauritsen had just taken his plow off his truck.

“It’s getting up early in the morning. You get an 8 to 10-inch snow and you’re up early in the morning. And you can see, sometimes, it gets tough,” Lauritsen said. “We’re not going to change it, so we get up and take care of business.”

Lauritsen cleared the parking lot at Luther Haven Nursing Home where some of the city’s oldest residents live. Everyone seems to agree that while this April snowstorm is impressive, it’s not the worst they’ve seen.

“On May 9, we had a storm. And even birds sitting in nests had their head sticking out of snow, said Junie Weckwerth,” of Montevideo.

All the snow was gone and then we get more? No, I didn’t like that, but what can we do? added Lois Berge, of Montevideo.

The answer? Not much.

School was canceled Thursday, not just in Montevideo but for a lot of students in western Minnesota.