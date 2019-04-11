



A powerful April storm continues to slam Minnesota with heavy snow and strong winds, making travel hazardous across the state and prompting hundreds of schools to close.

RELATED: School Closings Page

The system blew into the state Wednesday, with a band of heavy snow lashing southern Minnesota. The snow fell through the evening and overnight hours, covering roads and leading to hundreds of crashes. Some communities in southern Minnesota, such as New Ulm, saw 10 inches of snow accumulate by early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says roads across the southern half of the state are completely caked in snow. Moreover, in western Minnesota, where a blizzard warning is in effect until Friday, travel is not advised, as strong winds are greatly reducing visibility.

Heavy snow + wind gusts near 40-50 mph = terrible driving conditions. Many roads are completely covered by snow in west MN & south MN. Please take caution & avoid travel if possible! Updated road conditions can be found at https://t.co/1fatflpTZl and https://t.co/5nfshtJKOJ. pic.twitter.com/GQrJNFFxm6 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 11, 2019

In the Twin Cities, the snow all but stopped ahead of the Thursday morning commute. Still, roads are covered with snow, and Metro Transit is reporting that about 30 percent of its buses are running behind schedule. There are no delays for light rail trains.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the metro, which is under a winter storm warning until Friday morning, won’t likely see much more snow Thursday, but there is a chance of sleet and freezing rain through the day.

That’s not the case for southwestern and west-central Minnesota. Another band of heavy snow swirled over the area Thursday morning, even producing thundersnow and hail, a testament to the strength of this mid-April storm.

Snow is expected to continue in southwestern Minnesota through Thursday and well into the day Friday. By the time the system pushes out of the state, snow accumulations in southwestern Minnesota could top 20 inches.

Thunderstorm with hail to go along with the snow in southwestern MN. Video via @WCCO weather watcher Paul Jones in Westbrook. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/NWvgT4ENoZ — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) April 11, 2019

For the Twin Cities, there’s a chance of more snow overnight Thursday. Accumulations, however, are expected to be light.

The weekend forecast looks to bring clouds and below-average temperatures, with highs in the 40s. As such, don’t expect this snow to melt too quickly. The next chance for temperatures in the 50s won’t be until next week.