MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say five people face charges after 50 grams of fentanyl, $10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia were seized from a Red Lake home.

(credit: CBS)

According to authorities, officers served a search warrant Monday at a residence located in the Little Rock district of the Red Lake Nation. There, police found more than 50 grams of fentanyl, $10,000 in cash, scales related to drug sales, a hunting rifle and drug paraphernalia. Officers also found one child in the house.

Police arrested a 20-year-old, a 29-year-old, a 30-year-old, a 56-year-old and a 60-year-old. Each face charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful transportation of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.

The homeowners were also charged with having a disorderly house.

The case, which remains active, is part of an investigation conducted by the Red Lakes Drug Task Force and the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

