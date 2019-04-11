



— Would you want to have honest talk about financial issues on a first date? Millennials don’t seem to mind.

A new Bankrate.com survey shows 35 percent of millennials would be comfortable talking about credit scores, salary or debt on the first date.

That’s compared to just 18 percent of other adults.

And, if the credit score is too low millennials are more likely to move on.

“They really are more open to having the money conversation with their partners early on, which is definitely a generational shift,” Mara Liz Meinhofer, a certified money coach and founder of Love & Money Therapy, said. “It’s something that didn’t used to happen, and it’s very healthy that it’s starting to happen among them.”

Younger Americans were also found to be more willing to splitting costs, like the restaurant bill.

Read more about the survey here.