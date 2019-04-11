MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old driver was cited for misdemeanor careless driving earlier this week, and was still chatting on FaceTime when the officer walked up to her car window.

The Minnesota State Patrol posted about the incident on Wednesday, and said that the teenager was pulled over after passing a squad car clocking 96 miles per hour.

The incident happened along Highway 169 near St. Peter.

The girl, who said she was going to pick a friend up from Minnesota State University-Mankato, reportedly giggled when the trooper who pulled her over tried to explain to her the dangers of distracted driving and speeding.

“Selfish and dangerous are two words that come to mind after hearing about this traffic stop,” the State Patrol posted on Facebook, and reminded followers that extra distracted driving enforcement is on Minnesota roads through the end of the month.

“Drive time is not down time. Put away the distractions and just drive,” the State Patrol reiterated.