SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Distracted Driving, Speeding, St. Peter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old driver was cited for misdemeanor careless driving earlier this week, and was still chatting on FaceTime when the officer walked up to her car window.

The Minnesota State Patrol posted about the incident on Wednesday, and said that the teenager was pulled over after passing a squad car clocking 96 miles per hour.

The incident happened along Highway 169 near St. Peter.

The girl, who said she was going to pick a friend up from Minnesota State University-Mankato, reportedly giggled when the trooper who pulled her over tried to explain to her the dangers of distracted driving and speeding.

“Selfish and dangerous are two words that come to mind after hearing about this traffic stop,” the State Patrol posted on Facebook, and reminded followers that extra distracted driving enforcement is on Minnesota roads through the end of the month.

“Drive time is not down time. Put away the distractions and just drive,” the State Patrol reiterated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.