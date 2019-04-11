SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There have been more than 800 crashes and spin-outs on Minnesota roads as the April snowstorm continues to swirl over the state.

(credit: State Patrol)

The State Patrol says that Thursday morning alone there were 150 crashes, 286 spinouts and 31 jack-knifed semis. In those crashes, 10 people were hurt, but none of them seriously.

On Wednesday, when the storm rolled into Minnesota, the patrol reported nearly 400 crashes and spinouts through the evening.

Weather officials say the storm is expected to swirl over Minnesota until Friday. Conditions are the worst in southwestern Minnesota, where blowing snow has led to roads closures and strong winds have snapped hundreds of power lines.

