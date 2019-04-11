



It might not look like spring outside your window, but it does at a Minnesota museum this weekend.

Here are some things to do to forget about the April snow.

Art In Bloom

It’s a rite of Spring in the Twin Cities.

Art in Bloom is this weekend at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The galleries will be filled with flowers inspired by the art Thursday through Sunday.

Free and ticketed events are offered as well as tours.

This annual celebration supports Mia projects, programs, lectures and more.

Record Store Day

Electric Fetus is the place to be if you want to celebrate Record Store Day.

This Saturday the Minneapolis store will feature live bands throughout the day, exclusive releases, food, and giveaways.

Kids can enjoy old vinyl projects, design an album cover and more.

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

This weekend is your chance to choose to sample from more than 400 craft beers.

The Minnesota Craft Beer Festival is this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

More than 140 breweries will be pouring beer.

Proceeds will be donated to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

Bunny Breakfast At MOA

Finally, hop into Spring at Mall of America.

A Bunny Breakfast Buffet takes place this Saturday at GameWorks.

Along with breakfast, you’ll enjoy a complimentary one-hour game card and top the morning off with a free photo with the Easter Bunny himself.

Tickets for adults are $12 are, kids ages 5 – 12 are $9 and 5 and under eat free.