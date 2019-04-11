SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Several schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
By Kim Johnson
Filed Under:Kim Johnson, Working For The Weekend
(credit: Thinkstock)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It might not look like spring outside your window, but it does at a Minnesota museum this weekend.

Here are some things to do to forget about the April snow.

Art In Bloom

It’s a rite of Spring in the Twin Cities.

Art in Bloom is this weekend at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The galleries will be filled with flowers inspired by the art Thursday through Sunday.

Free and ticketed events are offered as well as tours.

This annual celebration supports Mia projects, programs, lectures and more.

Record Store Day

Electric Fetus is the place to be if you want to celebrate Record Store Day.

This Saturday the Minneapolis store will feature live bands throughout the day, exclusive releases, food, and giveaways.

Kids can enjoy old vinyl projects, design an album cover and more.

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

This weekend is your chance to choose to sample from more than 400 craft beers.

The Minnesota Craft Beer Festival is this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

More than 140 breweries will be pouring beer.

Proceeds will be donated to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

Bunny Breakfast At MOA

Finally, hop into Spring at Mall of America.

A Bunny Breakfast Buffet takes place this Saturday at GameWorks.

Along with breakfast, you’ll enjoy a complimentary one-hour game card and top the morning off with a free photo with the Easter Bunny himself.

Tickets for adults are $12 are, kids ages 5 – 12 are $9 and 5 and under eat free.

Kim Johnson

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.