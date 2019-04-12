SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
Filed Under:Big Lake, House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two young children died Friday after a house fire in Big Lake. Investigators believe the father, who is in critical condition, intentionally set the fire.

Officials say the children were 2 and 1. Their 36-year-old father is being guarded by investigators at the hospital. Two other children, ages 9 and 7, were also hospitalized.

At 5:37 a.m. Friday, Big Lake police officers and fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 19000 block of Karen Lane. When they arrived, a large amount of smoke was seen coming from the home.

Officers breached the house door and found that the occupants were still inside the residence.

The incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.