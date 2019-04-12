MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two young children died Friday after a house fire in Big Lake. Investigators believe the father, who is in critical condition, intentionally set the fire.

Officials say the children were 2 and 1. Their 36-year-old father is being guarded by investigators at the hospital. Two other children, ages 9 and 7, were also hospitalized.

At 5:37 a.m. Friday, Big Lake police officers and fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 19000 block of Karen Lane. When they arrived, a large amount of smoke was seen coming from the home.

Officers breached the house door and found that the occupants were still inside the residence.

The incident is under investigation.