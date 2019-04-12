SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
By John Lauritsen
Filed Under:April Snowstorm, Farming, John Lauritsen, Local TV, Montevideo, Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the snow tapers off, cities across the state are digging out.

Western Minnesota saw some of the worst of this snow storm. In Montevideo, residents once again woke up to falling snow.

“I think I need a bigger blower,” Ace Hardware’s Bill Dickhudt said.

Dickhudt isn’t the only one who came to that conclusion Friday morning, as he once again cleared off the sidewalk in front of his store. He just wants to go back to selling grass seed and fertilizer.

“I’m just sick of it. Everything was turning green. Grass was coming up, lawns were bare,” Dickhudt said.

Those same lawns are now covered in snow. As are city streets, county roads and farm fields.

“Farmers are optimistic people. They have to be optimistic to do what they’re doing. They’re going to say it’s OK we’ve got plenty of time to do this, but yeah, it does set them back,” Liz Ludwig, County Service Director for the Farm Service Agency, said.

How much still remains to be seen. Ideally they’d be planting around the middle of the month. But there’s some deja vu because of what happened last April.

“We had 20.9 inches of snow here in Montevideo,” Ludwig said.

The good news is that’s about twice as much snow as Chippewa County got this time around. Giving some hope that if spring can quickly make an appearance, some of those worries will melt away.

“They want to get out there and they probably have their planters ready to go,” Ludwig said.

John Lauritsen

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.