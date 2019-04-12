MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis police officer who advised Mohamed Noor not to talk to anyone after he fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond took the stand Friday.

Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, shot and killed Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017. She was shot in an alley near Noor’s squad car. Noor is on trial on murder and manslaughter charges.

Officer Jesse Lopez testified Friday, saying he had no authority over Noor when he told him not to talk to anyone after the shooting. He said he was not commanding Noor, he was giving him advice.

Officer Joseph Grout, who was part of the second unit to arrive after the shooting, also testified Friday. Grout’s body camera footage was played.

The body camera footage was reportedly shown without a graphic content warning, so the family remained in the courtroom.

Don Damond, Ruszczyk Damond’s fiancé, shook his head and closed his eyes tightly while the video played, WCCO’s Reg Chapman reports. Justine’s sister-in-law covered her eyes with a scarf she was wearing, and Justine’s brother closed his eyes and plugged his ears with his fingers.

In the video, Officer Grout could be heard saying Ruszczyk Damond was breathing while he was giving her CPR.

Minutes before she was fatally shot, Ruszczyk Damond had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.