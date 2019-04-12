



Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week’s guest is Hiccup, from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

Hiccup is a 1-year-old, spayed female Bull Terrier mix.

According to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, Hiccup arrived Jan. 2 as a stray. She was adopted Jan. 12 but returned on April 4 for “being too affectionate and requiring too much time.”

Hiccup will need some basic training, but she is very sweet. For more information on Hiccup, click here.