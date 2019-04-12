SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe and a man is in custody.

(credit: Lakes Area Police Department)

The Lakes Area Police Department announced early Friday morning that 33-year-old Stephanie Jo Hendren, of Chisago, was found safe. She was reported missing from her home Thursday, and there was concern for her welfare.

Authorities arrested Christopher Hendren and booked him in the Chisago County Jail.

Stephanie Hendren’s two children, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old, were also missing Thursday, but were found hours later.

Authorities thanked the public for their help locating Stephanie Hendren.

