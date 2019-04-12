SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
Filed Under:Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Mohamed Noor Trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who was among the first to arrive at the scene where a fellow officer had fatally shot an unarmed woman is explaining why he told his colleague to keep his mouth shut.

Officer Jesse Lopez was recorded on body camera video telling Mohamed Noor to “keep your mouth shut until you have to say anything to anybody.”

Noor is on trial on murder and manslaughter charges in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She had called 911 minutes earlier to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Lopez testified Friday that he had worked alongside Noor before, and was simply advising him how to handle the situation.

Noor ultimately never talked to investigators about the shooting.

