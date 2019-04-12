MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Big Lake say multiple victims, including children, have been hospitalized after a house fire Friday morning.

At 5:37 a.m. Friday, Big Lake police officers and fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 19000 block of Karen Lane. When they arrived, a large amount of smoke was seen coming from the home.

Officers breached the house door and found that the occupants, including children, were still inside the residence. The victims were then taken to nearby hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

Big Lake police called the house fire “significant” and advised the public to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story, so check back for more information.