SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans aren’t only dealing with slush and snow, but also flooding.

Water is slowly taking over the city Oslo in Marshall County, which sits along the Red River on the border between Minnesota and North Dakota — but the worst is yet to come. The river is supposed to crest this weekend.

Right now, Oslo is cut off from surrounding communities. There are only two highways leading in and out of the city, and both are closed.

