MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old man died Friday after he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the Highway 12 median and collided with a semi in Wright County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 21-year-old driver from Buffalo was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 before crossing the center median near Highway 25 in Franklin Township.

The semi, driven by a 53-year-old St. Paul man, collided with the passenger side of the vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The semi driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.