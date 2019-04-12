SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mosquitoes


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research suggests that climate change may be enabling mosquitoes to evolve more rapidly.

That’s according to a recent study in “Communications Biology.”

According to the Yale Climate Connections, scientists “found a strong correlation between the rate of speciation and levels of atmospheric CO2 and temperature.”

Researchers say the evolution of mosquitoes could have serious consequences, including a rise in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, zika and dengue.

“If the warming and the high atmospheric CO2 keeps going on, there would be more species, so the population would be more diversified,” said Chufei Tang, PhD candidate at China Agricultural University. “There would be also more places with longer time that mosquitoes could breed. Thus the mosquitoes would have population growth, bringing higher density.”

As a result, areas where mosquito-borne diseases had previously been eradicated could soon be facing modern-day outbreaks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.