MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Zoo’s “Music In The Zoo” summer concert series will be coming back for 27th year this summer, featuring a male-leaning lineup of Guster, Tower Of Power, Jonny Lang and more.

On Friday, Sue McLean & Associates (SMA) announced the concert series lineup for its outdoor Weesner Family Amphitheater situated within the Minnesota Zoo.

The concert series kicks off with The Cactus Blossoms on June 1, and features artists like The Suburbs with Mark Mallman, Keb’ Mo’, Jonny Lang, Tower of Power, and Guster playing through the summer. The series wraps up with Robert Cray on August 28.

Check out the full lineup below:

Drum Roll Please… the 2019 #MusicintheZoo lineup is officially here! Get your tickets starting next Saturday, April 20 at 10AM! https://t.co/oeZfKELCxu pic.twitter.com/wPpZraQ3VI — Music in the Zoo (@musicinthezoo) April 12, 2019

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m