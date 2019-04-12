SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the most recent controversy involving Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. He retweeted video edited to suggest that the Minnesota congresswoman was dismissive of the significance of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The video pulls a snippet of Omar’s speech last month to the Council on American-Islamic Relations in which she described the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center as “some people did something.” It also included news footage of the hijacked planes hitting the twin towers.

Trump tweeted on Friday: “WE WILL NEVER FORGET!”

Omar’s remark has drawn criticism largely from political opponents and conservatives who say the Muslim congresswoman offered a flippant description of the attacks.

Neither Trump’s tweet nor the video includes her full quote or the context of her comments.

