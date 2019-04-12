



This fall, millions of Minnesotans will have to change their driving habits.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz signed the “hands-free” driving bill into law.

It bans Minnesota drivers from talking behind the wheel unless their device is placed in “hands-free” mode. The same goes for navigation systems or playing music on your phone.

The bill, authored by Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson), cleared the Senate floor Thursday.

“Cell phone abuse on the roadways is a growing problem,” he said. “This isn’t about restricting liberties; it’s a matter of public safety.”

The penalty for violating the law is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a $50 fine for the first violation and a $275 fine for subsequent violations.

The law goes into effect Aug. 1.

