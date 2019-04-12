MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This fall, millions of Minnesotans will have to change their driving habits.
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz signed the “hands-free” driving bill into law.
It bans Minnesota drivers from talking behind the wheel unless their device is placed in “hands-free” mode. The same goes for navigation systems or playing music on your phone.
The bill, authored by Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson), cleared the Senate floor Thursday.
“Cell phone abuse on the roadways is a growing problem,” he said. “This isn’t about restricting liberties; it’s a matter of public safety.”
The penalty for violating the law is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a $50 fine for the first violation and a $275 fine for subsequent violations.
The law goes into effect Aug. 1.
