



A child was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after reportedly being thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, and one person has been taken into custody.

A witness at the Bloomington mall told WCCO that a woman was screaming that someone threw her child from the third floor balcony.

“She was screaming ‘Everyone pray, everyone pray. Oh my God, my baby, someone threw him over the edge,'” Brian Johnson said.

Emergency crews could be seen performing CPR on the child in the southeast corner of the mall. A large amount of blood was on the floor.

Allina Health officials said an ambulance took the child to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

A source at the scene tells WCCO that the person who threw, or possibly pushed, the child fled the mall and was apprehended near the light rail station. The source said the victim was a young boy.

Metro Transit interrupted Blue Line service into or out of the mall due to the police activity, but as of 11:30 a.m. had restored service on the light rail trains.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.