MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was a nice day for a soccer game and a major debut. Minnesota United took on New York City FC at the brand new Allianz Field.

The game ended with a tie, but Saturday’s excitement went well beyond the score.

“This year makes it feel so permanent we have a home that’s ours,” one fan said.

If you’ve never been to a Minnesota United game before, there are a few essentials you’ll want to have.

“For sure the scarf is the No. 1 thing you want to have,” a fan said.

“The scarves are important because there’s times during the match where we raise them up intentionally,” said another fan.

Don’t miss out on the giant cheese curds. Oh, and working on your loon call wouldn’t hurt either.

But even if you don’t come prepared, the die-hard Minnesota United fans are still happy to welcome new spectators.

“Opening this up is just a whole new experience,” a fan said. “Having more and more people come out and enjoy soccer is nice to see.”