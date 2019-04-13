



— Authorities say 36-year-old Anthony Parker, who they believe intentionally set a fire at his Big Lake home that killed two of his four children , has died from his injuries.

The fire happened on Karen Lane early Friday morning. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office says Parker and his four children were rescued and taken to the hospital, but two of those children — ages 1 and 2 — died later Friday.

Parker died Saturday morning at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

His two other children, age 7 and 9, are still hospitalized, but their conditions have not been released.