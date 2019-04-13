  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2019 Masters Golf Tournament
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PMThe Code
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Moorhead, Moorhead State University

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has named a field house after the school’s first African-American coach.

The facility, part of Roland Hall gymnasium, has been named the Dr. Hallie Gregory Field House.

Gregory, a Rockford, Illinois-native, began teaching and coaching at the academy in 1971. He became the head track coach in 1980, head basketball coach in 1984 and later served as an assistant athletic director.

He was inducted into the Coast Guard Academy Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001. Gregory was also the first African-American teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford and the first African-American coach at Moorhead State College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

He died in 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.