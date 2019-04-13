  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are waiting to hear how a 5-year-old boy is doing after police say he was thrown from the third floor at Mall of America Friday morning.

Bloomington Police arrested 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda after he was seen running from the area. They believe this was a random attack.

Emmanuel Aranda (credit: Bloomington Police)

“We don’t believe there’s a relationship between the suspect and the child, and we’re actively trying to figure out why this occurred,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts.

Witnesses say they heard a woman scream that someone had thrown her son over the railing, which is a 30- to 40-foot fall. Police say officers performed CPR on the child, who was taken to Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis. The incident left witnesses in disbelief.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s jaw dropping,” said witness Brian Johnson. “Just questioning what could possibly be the motive for something like this.”

Aranda has had two prior incidents at the mall, both in 2015. A criminal complaint says in one case, he was suspected of “throwing things off the upper level of the mall to the lower level.” In another case, Aranda assaulted a woman inside Twin City Grill after she refused to buy him food. He was also charged with destroying five computers inside of a north Minneapolis library that same year.

