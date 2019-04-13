



— We are waiting to hear how a 5-year-old boy is doing after police say he was thrown from the third floor at Mall of America Friday morning.

Bloomington Police arrested 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda after he was seen running from the area. They believe this was a random attack.

“We don’t believe there’s a relationship between the suspect and the child, and we’re actively trying to figure out why this occurred,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts.

Witnesses say they heard a woman scream that someone had thrown her son over the railing, which is a 30- to 40-foot fall. Police say officers performed CPR on the child, who was taken to Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis. The incident left witnesses in disbelief.

“It’s jaw dropping,” said witness Brian Johnson. “Just questioning what could possibly be the motive for something like this.”

Aranda has had two prior incidents at the mall, both in 2015. A criminal complaint says in one case, he was suspected of “throwing things off the upper level of the mall to the lower level.” In another case, Aranda assaulted a woman inside Twin City Grill after she refused to buy him food. He was also charged with destroying five computers inside of a north Minneapolis library that same year.