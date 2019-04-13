MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella may be linked to melon products.

Caito Foods has recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and mixed fruit.

Nine states have reported cases of Salmonella linked to the company’s melon products, including three in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. About 28% of confirmed cases require hospitalization.

Health officials recommend throwing out or returning pre-cut melon products from Caito Foods.