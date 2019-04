MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed three plow trucks near the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District neighborhood.

Crews were called to the blaze just before 11 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue Northeast, where they found the three trucks fully engulfed.

A second MFD truck was called in to provide more water the battle the fire, which was extinguished after 30 minutes. No one was hurt.