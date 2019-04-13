SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Schools across Minnesota have cancelled or delayed Friday classes.
Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak had a lot of ground to cover in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information from the stories featured.

Minnesota United

Rosedale Center Easter Egg* Hunt

Robot Day at The Works Museum

Spring Babies – Twin Cities Festival

FAB: Family Arts Blast at the Ordway

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles at the State Theater

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.