



Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

12-year-old Dejah McCondichie was last seen around 5 p.m Saturday night at her home on the 3200 block of 4th Street North in Minneapolis.

Police say the child was last seen wearing black or denim leggings and a pink puffy jacket.

The 12-year-old stands at approximately 5 feet and 4 inches and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you’re asked to call police.