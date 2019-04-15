



Testimony continues Monday into a second week in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

He’s charged with murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Noor shot her after she had called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home.

After four days of testimony so far, the jury has heard from 13 witnesses, including several Minneapolis police officers who described what they remember from the night in July 2017. Prosecutors have also been showing body camera video.

WCCO-TV will be in court again Monday to bring you the latest on the trial.