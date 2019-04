— Best Buy announced Monday morning that CFO Corrie Barry will be replacing Hubert Joly as CEO.

Barry, who is a College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University graduate, will join the 5% of female CEOs for a Fortune 500 company.

Hubert Joly will transition to Executive Chairman of the company’s board.

