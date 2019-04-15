



– Duluth police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday.

Topher William Lee Atkins is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue GAP hoodie, khaki joggers, and black Playboy Bunny high tops. He was carrying a Nike backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Duluth Police Department.