  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duluth, Missing Person, Topher William Lee Atkins


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Duluth police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday.

(credit: Duluth Police Department)

Topher William Lee Atkins is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue GAP hoodie, khaki joggers, and black Playboy Bunny high tops. He was carrying a Nike backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Duluth Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.