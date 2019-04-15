



— Service with a smile, it’s an expectation for those who routinely work with the public. But forcing that smile may have its consequences.

Most people who have worked in customer service can relate to the struggle because in some work environments, a scowl is frowned upon. But showing off those pearly whites may come at a risk.

Sometimes, depending on your day job, you gotta fake that smile.

A study from Penn State and the University of Buffalo found that employees who forced themselves to smile at work in front of customers were at a greater risk for heavier drinking once they got home.

The reason? Researchers say it comes down to suppressing how one really feels.

