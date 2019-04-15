MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – People who park on streets in downtown Minneapolis got a bit of a surprise Monday.

The city updated parking meters in a number of zones. They changed parking times and hours of enforcement in some areas and updated rates in several zones.

In the core of Minneapolis, meter rates changed from $2 to $3 an hour, with a maximum stay of two hours.

The city says it hasn’t raised rates at meters in about 20 years, and they are hoping people treat the spots more as short-term parking.

Some drivers say they’re frustrated by the changes.

“The most inconvenient is off-street, but people are still paying more off-street than they are on-street. So if you can find a meter, a lot of times that’s the cheapest way, especially downtown in the core.”

The city says the changes keep rates more consistent across downtown, simplifying things for people who park at meters.