ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and first lady Gwen Walz have marked Tax Day by releasing their 2018 federal and state tax returns.

The Democratic governor and his wife reported total income of just over $212,000 in 2018, mostly from his salary as a congressman. They paid $31,500 in federal taxes and nearly $12,000 in state taxes. They claimed nearly $26,000 in itemized federal deductions, including nearly $8,200 in gifts to charity.

The Walzes ended up owing the federal government nearly $4,300 that wasn’t covered by their withholdings, and another $79 to the state.

The governor on Monday posted his 2018 returns on his website, along with his previous tax returns dating back to 2006. He says it’s a demonstration of his commitment to leading a transparent and honest administration.

