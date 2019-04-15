MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow will slowly melt Monday, but with warm temperatures on the way, expect that snowpack to disappear by Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says if temperatures in the mid-60s don’t do the trick Tuesday, rain and storms starting on Wednesday will clear out all that remaining snow.

“We’ve got some rain and thunderstorms that’ll help melt things really across the state,” Brickman said. “We’ve still got parts of Minnesota with over a foot of snow after last week’s big storm.”

Still quite a bit of snow left to melt. Poor Canby. Still 15" on the ground after last week's wallop. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/n470lOnIWm — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) April 15, 2019

Snow is unlikely to be a part of the midweek rain and storms, but strong winds will be a factor.

“Wednesday and Thursday are not going to be the nicest days,” Brickman said.

For Monday, clouds increase with light rain to the north. High temperatures are expected to linger in the low-50s.