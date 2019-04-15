MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump’s visit comes days after he targeted a Minnesota lawmaker in a series of online comments.

Last month, Rep. Ilhan Omar made a speech at a Council on American-Islamic Relations event.

She said she was trying to explain that the group started as a way to end hatred toward Muslims by separating the 9/11 terrorist attacks from the religion of Islam as a whole.

“Cair was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” said Omar.

On Friday, Trump tweeted his response to the speech, using an edit of the most horrific images from the terror attack.

Rep. Omar says since the tweet, she’s faced an increase in death threats.

On Monday, several hundred anti-Trump protesters carried signs and chanted support for Rep. Omar outside of the President’s event in Burnsville.

“I am here because I really do stand with Ilhan. I think all immigrants and refugees are welcome here,” said Kate Havelin.

Trump had a large group of his supporters turn out too.

“I love our president,” said Randal Thom. “President Trump is a great president he is doing what he said, promises made, promises kept.”

In the end, Trump disappointed both groups when his motorcade arrived not where they were standing, but at a back entrance to the trucking company.

Another issue on both groups of protesters minds the 2020 election.

Trump lost Minnesota by only 50,000 votes in 2016.

His supporters are convinced he can take the state in 2020. Opponents say they will do everything they can to make sure that does not happen.