MINNEAPOLIS (CBS/CNN) — Tax Day can be stressful, especially when you’re scrambling to find documents and filling out forms at the last minute. Here are some places that believe you deserve a reward on April 15:

Dunkin’

If you’re a DD Perks Rewards member, Dunkin’ is offering a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee for $1 all day, at participating locations. Bonus: Every Monday this April, rewards members can can also score a free order of hash browns.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering a $10.40 meal deal. It includes half a chicken, sides, cornbread and drink.

Amazon Restaurants

You don’t need to leave the couch for this deal. Get $7 off your first Amazon Restaurants order with code EAT7.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Get the Big Bagel Bundle (13 New York–style bagels with two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 at Bruegger’s.

DoorDash

Stay on the couch and get food delivered. DoorDash is offering $20 off on any order for new customers through April.

Great American Cookies

Get a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie on April 15 at Great American Cookies. No purchase required.

Hardee’s

Celebrate Tax Day with one free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at participating locations. To get this deal, you need to say, “Made from scratch.”

Noodles & Company

Sign up for NoodlesREWARDS by April 9 and receive $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more from April 10 to April 15.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Get a BOGO free entrée on April 15 when you mention that it’s Tax Day.

Seamless

New customers get a $25 Seamless credit through April.

Smoothie King

Download the Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app, and score $2 off any 20-ounce.

Schlotzsky’s

On Tax day, Schlotzsky’s is offering guests one free small Original sandwich with the purchase of a medium-sized drink and chips.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s $1 deal on Strawberry Dollaritas with Twizzlers is back for Tax Day and all of April.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs will give you a free medium sub sandwich if you buy a medium or large sub with chips and a drink. The offer is good April 15 through 17.

Red Lobster

Participating Red Lobster locations are offering 10% off any to-go order now through April 21 using the code LOBSTER65.

