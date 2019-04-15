MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump will be visiting the Twin Cities on this tax deadline day to talk about his Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

The president is planning to host a roundtable at Nuss Truck and Equipment in Burnsville, where he will speak with small business owners about how he says tax cuts have helped their companies grow.

Trump’s tax cut bill was the largest overhaul of the federal tax code in decades.

With the new changes came an expectation that 80 percent of Americans are supposed to pay less. But a CBS news poll found that was not the case, with 75 percent of people saying they’re paying either more or the same as last year.

Still, Trump plans to use the tax bill and the economy to make his case here in Minnesota for the 2020 election.

GOP Party chair Jennifer Carnahan says Trump regrets not visiting more in 2016. Trump only lost Minnesota by 50,000 votes in 2016 and campaigned here only once, two days before the election.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is expected to hold a protest outside Nuss Truck and Equipment to demonstrate against a tweet Trump recently made that they say is putting Rep. Ilhan Omar and her family in danger.