



— Benton County officials are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Weisser of Foley was reported to have run away from his home in Alberta Township.

Weisser is described as an African-American male, approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

When he left home, Weisser is believed to have been wearing red, white and blue pants and a black Northface jacket.

The sheriff’s office says he’s believed to likely be in the St. Cloud area.

Anyone with information on Weisser’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201, the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or its website.