  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
By Christiane Cordero
Filed Under:Home Explosion, Minnesota Department Of Public Safety, Natural Gas Detector


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following a devastating explosion that took a River Falls, WI family’s house, homeowners Tony and Angie Plourde say a $30 natural gas detector could have prevented it all from happening.

The Plourdes miraculously survived the February home explosion, as reported by Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield. The family was in the garage at the time, the only part of the house left intact. They did not know they had a gas leak.

Natural gas detectors are available at hardware stores and online, and usually cost between $30-$60. More expensive ones, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, are not more effective. A DPS spokesperson also says they are an optional purchase, based on personal preferences.

The affordable price point is one reason why homeowners opt to get a natural gas detector. They are also beneficial for homeowners who often are not home, or tend to stay in certain parts of the home away from gas lines. The device is, like any other detector, designed to alert of problems before they escalate.

Natural gas detectors will not cover everything—just leaks within its range. Also, most utility companies pump a scent into natural gas that mimics rotten eggs—meant to alert homeowners when it has escaped.

Christiane Cordero

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.